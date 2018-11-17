Syracuse QB Dungey leaves in 1st quarter with injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey has left the Orange’s game against No. 3 Notre Dame in the first quarter with a possible back injury.

Dungey ran into the middle of the Irish defense for 4 yards, got up and was setting up the Orange’s no-hudde offense for the next play when he went to the ground. The senior reached around to his lower back and stayed down until athletic training staff attended to him. He walked off the field slowly and then to the visitor’s dugout at Yankee Stadium that leads to the clubhouse.

Redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito replaced Dungey.

After one quarter Saturday, Notre Dame led 13-0.

