Tagovailoa, Murray among 5 finalists for Camp player of year

November 28, 2018 4:21 pm
 
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray are among the five finalists named Wednesday for the Walter Camp national player of the award.

Joining the two Heisman Trophy contenders as finalists are West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

Tagovailoa has led the top-ranked Crimson Tide to the Southeastern Conference championship game and has thrown 36 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Murray has the fifth-ranked Sooners in the Big 12 title game and has accounted for 48 touchdowns (37 passing, 11 rushing).

The winner will be announced Dec. 6.

