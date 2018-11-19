Listen Live Sports

Tagovailoa, Murray finalists for 2 college football awards

November 19, 2018 5:30 pm
 
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were each named finalists for two of the nine awards to be presented Dec. 6 at the ESPN college Football Awards Show at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa and Murray were each chosen as finalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation’s best player, and the Davey O’Brien Award, signifying best quarterback. The other Maxwell Award finalist is West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and the third O’Brien finalist is Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Williams and Wilkins are finalists for the Outland Trophy for best lineman and the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

