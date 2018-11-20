Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tannehill to rejoin Dolphins’ lineup Sunday at Indianapolis

November 20, 2018 3:12 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins plan to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the first time in six games Sunday at Indianapolis.

Tannehill threw at practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-October. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill has progressed enough in his recovery from a throwing shoulder injury to rejoin the lineup.

His replacement, Brock Osweiler, went 2-3 as the starter, and the offense has gone nine quarters without a touchdown. Even so, the Dolphins are 5-5 and in contention for only their third playoff berth in the past 17 seasons.

Last week’s bye gave Tannehill extra time to heal. He has said he’s resigned to throwing with pain the rest of the year because of an injury to his shoulder capsule in Week 5.

