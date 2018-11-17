Listen Live Sports

Taua scores lone 4th quarter TD, Nevada beat SJSU 21-12

November 17, 2018 8:52 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ty Gangi passed for 314 yards and a touchdown, Toa Taua had 121 yards rushing and a score and Nevada beat San Jose State 21-12 on Saturday.

SJSU quarterback Michael Carrillo connected with DeJon Packer from 22 yards out, but the Spartans’ 2-point conversion attempt was no good and left them trailing 14-12 late in the third quarter. After the teams traded punts, Nevada scored as Taua capped an 85-yard drive with a 12-yard run to extend their lead.

Romeo Doubs had five catches for 105 yards for Nevada (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West), and Brendan O’Leary-Orange made a 9-yard TD grab. Gangi gave Nevada a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter on a scramble.

Carrillo passed for 168 yards and two touchdowns for SJSU (1-10, 1-6). Ethan Aguayo intercepted a first-quarter pass, returned it 27 yards and Carrillo completed a 1-yard pass to Josh Oliver on the next play for a 6-0 lead.

