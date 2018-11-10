Listen Live Sports

Taylor leads way as Incarnate Word dominates Texas-Tyler

November 10, 2018 10:14 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Morgan Taylor scored 19 points to help lead Incarnate Word to a 66-54 win over Division III Texas-Tyler on Saturday night.

Taylor was 6 of 14 from the floor with four assists and one steal. Christian Peevy came off the bench to score 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Incarnate Word’s defenders forced Texas-Tyler into 10 turnovers while limiting the Patriots to just six field goals in the first half as the Cardinals stormed to a 35-22 lead at the break. The Cardinals pushed their advantage to 46-32 midway in the second and led 60-40 with 2:49 remaining.

UIW (2-1) made just 2 of 9 from distance for the game while the Patriots bombed away, making 9 of 33. The Cardinals shot 49 percent (23-47) while limiting Texas-Tyler to 16-of-55 shooting (29 percent).

Darius Alford had nine points to lead the Patriots.

