The Associated Press
 
TCU senior Broadnax out with undisclosed medical condition

November 13, 2018 8:44 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU starting senior defensive tackle Joseph Broadnax isn’t expected to play again because of an undisclosed medical condition initially discovered during a preseason screening.

Coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday that he couldn’t elaborate but that an MRI during the summer found something in the early stages that was OK then. But the 6-foot, 294-pound Broadnax didn’t play Saturday at West Virginia after showing signs related to the condition, including weakness in his arm.

“Now you’ve got to be smart and you’ve got to take care of it,” Patterson said.

The screening last summer was part of a study TCU’s football program is involved with to assist in the prevention and treatment of concussions.

Broadnax’s condition isn’t concussion-related, but Patterson said the player is going “to have an opportunity to live a lot longer because they caught it.” The coach said it might have gone undetected for 10 to 20 years otherwise, and that there is medicine that can help.

