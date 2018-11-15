Listen Live Sports

Tennessee adds wing Davonte Gaines to its signing class

November 15, 2018 4:54 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has added wing Davonte Gaines to its recruiting class.

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes announced the signing of Gaines on Thursday in a university release. One day earlier, Tennessee had announced the signings of five-star guard prospect Josiah-Jordan James and forward Drew Pember.

Gaines, who is 6-foot-7, verbally committed to Tennessee in July 2017. He is from Buffalo, New York, but is spending this year at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

Barnes said in a statement that “what makes him special as a player is his versatility.” Barnes added that Gaines “has excellent size and length and is an excellent passer and playmaker, which will improve our overall skill on the perimeter.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

