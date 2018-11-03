Listen Live Sports

Tennessee Tech snaps 11-game skid, beats Murray State 27-24

November 3, 2018 6:03 pm
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bailey Fisher passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help Tennessee Tech snap an 11-game losing streak with a 27-24 victory over Murray State on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles’ last victory was against Tennessee State on Oct. 28, 2017, before closing the year with three losses and opening this season with eight straight.

Fisher was 21-of-34 passing for 228 yards and ran 16 times for 76 yards. Darrius Stafford had six catches for 102 yards and a score and Andrew Goldsmith added 56 yards rushing, including a 16-yard run for a game-clinching first down in the final two minutes.

Tennessee Tech (1-8, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference) never trailed and Nick Madonia’s 23-yard field goal made it 27-17 with 10:51 left.

Murray State (4-5, 4-2) closed the deficit to three on Drew Anderson’s 6-yard pass to Malik Honeycutt with 2:08 left in the game.

Anderson finished with 340 yards passing, two TD passes and two interceptions.

