Terry leads Texas State to 97-52 romp over Hardin-Simmons

November 13, 2018 9:53 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Eric Terry led six players in double figures with 17 points and Texas State rolled to a 97-52 victory over Division III-member Hardin-Simmons on Tuesday night.

Terry nailed all four of his shots from the floor and hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (2-0). Tre Nottingham added 13 points and four assists, Jaylen Shead scored 11 and Alex Peacock grabbed 12 boards as Texas State outrebounded the Cowboys 56-30. Shelby Adams finished with 11 points, Quentin Scott scored 11 with seven rebounds and Alonzo Sule scored 11.

Seven Quinn paced Hardin-Simmons with 19 points, on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. No other Cowboy reached double figures.

Terry had 15 points by halftime and the Bobcats led 46-19.

Texas State shot 48 percent from the floor and sank 28 of 32 free throws (87.5 percent). The Cowboys made just 16 of 61 shots (26 percent) and 5 of 25 from distance.

