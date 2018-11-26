Listen Live Sports

Texas Rio Grande Valley beats Texas A&M-CC 68-59

November 26, 2018 10:50 pm
 
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Graduate student Solomon Hainna scored a career-high 14 points, Greg Bowie II added 10 and Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-59 on Monday night.

Tyson Smith finished with nine points and a career-high tying two blocks for UTRGV (5-3), which plays at Houston on Wednesday. Terry Winn III scored eight points with seven rebounds and four assists, and Javon Levi had points and six assists.

Tied at 50 with 9:30 to go, Hainna and Winn made layups, Winn sank a pair of free throws, and Lesley Varner II turned a steal into a layup to give UTRGV the lead for good at 58-50.

Myles Smith scored 20 points for Texas A&M-CC (4-3), which turned it over 17 times. The Islanders’ only lead came at 6-5 with 16:16 left before halftime on a layup by Elijah Schmidt. Texas A&M-CC travels to Knoxville to take on No. 6 Tennessee on Sunday.

