Texas Tech-Nebraska meet for Hall of Fame Classic title

November 20, 2018 7:04 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas Tech and Nebraska are meeting in the Hall of Fame Classic title game in an old-school Big 12 rematch at the Sprint Center, where the league still holds its postseason tournament.

The meeting Tuesday night is the first for the Red Raiders and Huskers since 2011, when they were still in the same league. The Huskers left for the Big Ten after that season.

Texas Tech advanced to the finals by beating Southern California in the semifinals on Monday night, while Nebraska routed Missouri State in its semifinal matchup.

The Trojans and Bears are tipping off in the third-place game before the championship matchup.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

