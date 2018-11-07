Texas Tech QB Bowman out of hospital after 2nd lung injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has been released from a hospital again after sustaining a partially collapsed lung for the second time this season.

The school said Bowman was released Wednesday and would return to team activities Thursday. The freshman was hospitalized four nights after both injuries.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t said when Bowman can play again. Sophomore Jett Duffey is expected to replace Bowman as the starter again Saturday night against Texas.

Kingsbury said Bowman’s injury in a 51-46 loss to sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday wasn’t as severe the second time. Bowman was injured on a hit late in the first half. He tried to warm up during halftime but didn’t go back in the game.

Advertisement

The first injury happened when Bowman was sandwiched between a pair of defenders in a 42-34 loss to No. 7 West Virginia on Sept. 29. He was leading the nation in passing going into that game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.