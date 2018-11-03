Thai elite turn out for Leicester City owner’s funeral

BANGKOK (AP) — An elaborate funeral is underway for Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the English Premier League club’s stadium.

The royally sponsored funeral was being held at a Bangkok temple and its guests include top government officials, businessmen and other public figures. The first ceremony began Saturday, with others scheduled through Nov. 9.

The grounds of Wat Thepsirin were heavily guarded by scores of security officers. White sheets were lowered to block outsiders and media from viewing the funeral’s proceedings. However, the chanting of monks, amplified by loud speakers, could be heard resonating around the temple’s grounds.

Vichai was killed in the Oct. 27 crash. Vichai made his fortune running the Thai duty-free company King Power.

