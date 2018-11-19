The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Notre Dame (31) 3-0 775 1 2. UConn 2-0 736 2 3. Oregon 4-0 705 3 4. Baylor 4-0 677 4 5. Louisville 2-0 656 5 6. Mississippi St. 4-0 604 6 7. Maryland 4-0 563 9 8. Stanford 3-0 562 7 9. Oregon St. 3-0 537 8 10. Texas 3-0 490 11 11. Tennessee 3-0 469 12 12. Iowa 4-0 435 13 13. South Carolina 2-1 365 10 14. Syracuse 3-1 357 18 15. NC State 4-0 355 17 16. DePaul 1-1 279 15 17. South Florida 4-0 243 21 18. California 4-0 219 23 19. Arizona St. 2-1 165 22 20. Texas A&M 2-1 143 20 21. Missouri 2-1 135 16 22. Marquette 3-1 120 19 23. Minnesota 3-0 116 25 24. Miami 4-1 95 24 25. West Virginia 3-0 70 –

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 46, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise St. 6, Virginia Tech 5, Michigan 5, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, Southern Cal 2, Duke 1, Georgia Tech 1, South Dakota St. 1.

