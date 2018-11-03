Listen Live Sports

The Citadel shut out Western Carolina in 2nd half, win 38-24

November 3, 2018
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Clay Harris ran for two of The Citadel’s four second-half touchdowns to beat Western Carolina 38-24 on Saturday night.

Harris finished with 27 carries for 126 yards. Quarterback Brandon Rainey ran 31 times for 188 yards including a 43-yard touchdown and attempted just one pass for The Citadel (3-5, 3-4 Southern Conference). Raleigh Webb ran for a 59-yard touchdown on his only carry for the Bulldogs, who finished with 421 yards rushing on 71 carries.

Donnavan Spencer ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns for Western Carolina (3-6, 1-6).

Spencer broke loose for a 75-yard score early in the second quarter, and his two-yard TD run stretched the Catamounts’ lead to 24-10 at halftime.

Harris scored from the 10 and 19. Dante Smith returned a blocked punt two yards for a touchdown, and Webb’s touchdown run with 6:35 remaining capped the scoring.

