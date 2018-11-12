The Citadel wallops Mid-Atlantic Christian University 148-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice scored 24 points off the bench and eight players scored in double digits as The Citadel set a school record for most points scored and topped 140 points for the second time in three games, walloping Mid-Atlantic Christian University 148-75 in the Bulldogs home opener Monday night.

The 148 point total is the most by a Division I team since November 29, 2010, when VMI beat Central Pennsylvania, 151-92. That VMI team was coached by Duggar Baucom, the current coach of The Citadel.

The Bulldogs beat Division II-North Greenville in an exhibition game, 141-88 and opened the season with a loss at Clemson. In regular season games, the Bulldogs beat the previous school high mark (146) set in a win over Johnson (Fla.) in 2016 and was the third time in program history the team topped 140 points. The Bulldogs scored 144 points in a win over Toccoa Falls, also in 2016.

Rice came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers while shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Matt Frierson finished with 15 points, Tyler Burgess and Alex Reed each added 14, Hayden Brown had 13, Zane Najdawi and Connor Kern each contributed 12 and Lew Stallworth chipped in 11. The Citadel hit 57 of 98 shots from the field, including 23 of 51 from distance.

Aaron Scott scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the USCAA-member Mustangs.

