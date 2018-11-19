The Latest: Creighton advances in Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Cayman Islands Classic (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.

Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU’s Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals — all season highs.

Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.

7:15 p.m.

D’Marcus Simonds had 25 points and seven rebounds, helping Georgia State beat St. Bonaventure 75-65 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Simonds, the Sun Belt preseason player of the year, was 11 of 20 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Malik Benlevi added 13 points for Georgia State (3-1), and Nelson Phillips had 12 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers play in the semifinal round on Tuesday.

Georgia State led 37-32 at the break after holding the Bonnies to 36 percent shooting. A Simonds 3-pointer put the Panthers ahead 56-40, but St. Bonaventure made back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 10. Jeff Thomas answered with a 3-pointer and Georgia State led by at least eight the rest of the way.

Jalen Poyser, who sat out last season after transferring from UNLV, made five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for St. Bonaventure (1-3). Freshman Kyle Lofton added three 3-pointers and 13 points. Nelson Kaputo had 11 and freshman Alpha Okoli 10.

___

4:30 p.m.

Rayshaun Hammonds scored a career-high 31 points, Nicolas Claxton had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Georgia beat Illinois State 80-68 on Monday in the second game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Georgia (3-1) will play in a semifinal contest on Tuesday against No. 16 Clemson.

Georgia scored 13 of the first 15 points, holding the Redbirds to 1-of-7 shooting. Hammonds quickly reached double figures as Georgia took a 24-7 lead, and they rolled to a 47-26 halftime advantage after shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 83.3 from the line.

Milik Yarbrough led Illinois State (2-2) with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. William Tinsley added 14 points with four 3-pointers, Keyshawn Evans had 12 points and Phil Fayne blocked four shots.

___

1:30 p.m.

Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with four steals, Elijah Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Clemson beat Akron 72-69 on Monday in the first game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Marcquise Reed added 16 points for Clemson (4-0), which returns four starters from last season’s Sweet 16 game. Sophomore Aamir Simms added 12 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game after doing it just three times last season. Mitchell was 9 of 13 from the free-throw line compared to Akron’s 15 attempts, and Thomas secured his 12th career double-double with 4:08 to play.

Mitchell had 10 points in the first half as Clemson led for 18 of the 20 minutes. He made two free throws with 40 seconds left for a 70-59 lead, and Akron’s Daniel Utomi capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Loren Cristian Jackson made five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for Akron (3-1). Utomi had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists, and Tyler Cheese also scored 13. Eleven of Akron’s 23 baskets came from 3-point range.

___

