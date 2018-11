The Latest: No.8 Auburn beats Arizona 73-57 in Maui

By The Associated Press

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the Maui Invitational (all times local):

8:37 p.m.

Bryce Brown scored 19 points, Malik Dunbar added 15 and No. 8 Auburn pulled away from Arizona to win the Maui Invitational third-place game 73-57 Wednesday night.

Auburn (5-1) gave top-ranked Duke its first real test of the season in the semifinals before losing by six. The Tigers built a 10-point lead against Arizona, allowed the Wildcats to pull within one and took control with an 11-0 second-half run to go up 14.

Arizona (4-2) knocked off Iowa State in its opener before succumbing to No. 3 and eventual tournament champion Gonzaga’s second-half onslaught in the semifinals. The Wildcats kept Auburn within reach until the Tigers’ second-half run and could not make up the difference.

Brandon Randolph had 18 points and Justin Coleman 16 for Arizona.

6:10 p.m.

Quentin Goodin scored 15 points, Elias Harden added 14 and Xavier dominated the second half to beat Illinois 83-74 in the Maui Invitational seventh-place game on Wednesday night.

The Musketeers (3-3) lost in overtime to No. 8 Auburn and another close game to San Diego State in their first two Maui games. Xavier had 17 turnovers against Illinois’ frenetic style of play, but made up for it by shooting 57 percent.

Naji Marshall had 13 points for the Musketeers.

The Illini (1-4) lost lopsided games against eventual champion Gonzaga and Iowa State to open the Maui Invitational, but held their own in the first half against Xavier. Illinois had trouble with the Musketeers’ size inside, though, and was outscored 36-20 in the paint to allow Xavier to stretch the lead in the second half.

Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points and Trent Frazier scored 18 for the Illini.

2:18 p.m.

Duke’s Maui mastery is over. Gonzaga blocked the Blue Devils out of another title.

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.

Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.

The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett’s drive on the game’s final play.

Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke’s unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.

Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.

11:26 a.m.

Marial Shayok scored 21 points, Michael Jacobson added 19 and Iowa State blew out San Diego State 87-57 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.

The Cyclones (5-1) lost to Arizona and beat Illinois to open the Maui Invitational, then jumped on the Aztecs early. Iowa State built a 14-point halftime lead and kept pushing to close out the tournament on a positive note.

San Diego State (3-2) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its opener and bounced back with a win over Xavier in the second round.

The Aztecs were outscored 22-10 in the paint and outrebounded by 14 to finish Maui 1-2.

Matt Mitchell led San Diego State with 14 points.

9:03 a.m.

The Maui Invitational has a marquee matchup for its title game.

Top-ranked Duke vies for its record sixth Maui title against No. 3 Gonzaga at the Lahaina Civic Center on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (5-0) are 17-0 all-time in Maui after holding off No. 8 Auburn in the semifinals Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are seeking their second Maui title after racing past Arizona in the second half of the semifinals.

Arizona faces Iowa State in the third-place game.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

