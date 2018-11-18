The Latest: Michigan beats Providence for Tip-Off title

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off college basketball tournament at the Mohegan Sun arena (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 66-47 victory over Providence and the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.

Jon Teske added 17 points for the Wolverines (5-0), who had three straight wins away from home in the past week.

David Duke had 12 points for Providence (3-2), which was held to just 28 percent shooting by a Michigan defense that has given up an average of 47 points per game.

Providence made just two of 18 shots from 3-point range.

Michigan, which had 15 3-pointers in its semifinal win on Saturday, was 6 of 18 from 3-point range. But the Wolverines outscored the Friars 32-22 in the paint, led by Brazdeikis and Teske, who converted 14 of their 24 shots.

Michigan led 35-22 after closing the first half on a 14-2 run. Consecutive 3-pointers from Isaiah Livers pushed the lead to 44-29, and the Wolverines pulled away late.

10 a.m.

No. 18 Michigan looks to close out a big week with a tournament trophy when it faces Providence for the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament.

The Wolverines, who beat No. 8 Villanova on the road Wednesday, followed that up with an 84-61 victory Saturday over George Washington in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s annual in-season tournament.

Michigan (4-0) will be playing what amounts to a road game Sunday at the Mohegan Sun arena in Connecticut, which is about 60 miles from the Friars’ campus in Providence.

The Friars made it to the championship game with a come-from-behind 76-67 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

South Carolina and George Washington play in the consolation game later Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

