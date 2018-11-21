The Latest: No. 2 Kansas rallies past Marquette 77-68

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on The NIT Season Tip-Off (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 77-68 win over Marquette in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Marquette (3-1) led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break. Then came the Jayhawks 22-0 run.

Advertisement

Marquette went 0-of-10 from the field to start second half as Kansas (4-0) retook the lead in commanding fashion. The Golden Eagles finally scored a basket nine minutes into the second half on Joey Hauser’s 3-pointer to make it 60-50. His brother, Sam Hauser, led the Golden Eagles with 20 points while Markus Howard had 18 points.

The Jayhawks got 16 points from Lagerald Vick while Devon Dotson chipped in with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Kansas will face No. 5 Tennessee in the final on Friday night, while Marquette will play Louisville in the consolation game.

7 p.m.

Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

“It means I’ve been around a while,” Barnes said.

Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn’t like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.

“I complained during the game, so I’m not going to again complain now,” Mack said. “I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was compleley clean. It’s basketball. I shouldn’t have received the technical. That’s my fault. It’ll be the last one of this year.”

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.