The Latest: Providence beats S. Carolina in Tip-Off tourney

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament at the Mohegan Sun arena (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

David Duke scored 20 points to rally Providence to a 76-65 win over South Carolina and into the finals of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Friars (3-1).

Hassani Gravett scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for South Carolina (2-2).

The Gamecocks led 35-27 at halftime and by nine points early in the second half. But A.J. Reeves scored eight of his 10 points during a 10-0 Friars’ run that put Providence on top 44-43.

The teams went back and forth before three straight dunks gave the Friars a 54-49 lead. Consecutive 3-pointers from Duke and Isaiah Jackson made it 65-54, and brought the raucous pro-Providence crowd to its feet.

Providence will play Michigan on Sunday for the tournament title. South Carolina with face George Washington in the consolation game.

____

1:45 p.m.

Charles Matthews scored 25 points to lead No. 18 Michigan into the finals of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament with an 84-61 rout of George Washington on Saturday.

Jordan Poole made five of his eight 3-point shots and added a career-high 22 points for the Wolverines (4-0). Zavier Simpson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Michigan led by nine points at halftime and blew the game open with a 13-2 run to open the second half.

D.J. Williams had 16 points to lead George Washington, which lost its second straight game to a ranked opponent after falling by 19 points at No. 4 Virginia last Sunday.

Michigan, which gave up just 46 points in a blowout 27-point win at No. 8 Villanova on Wednesday, held the Colonials to 39 percent shooting and outscored GW 17-2 on the fast break.

The Wolverines will play the winner of Saturday’s second game between South Carolina and Providence, both of whom were 2-1 coming into Saturday.

____

11:30 a.m.

The semifinals of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament get started Saturday with a game between No. 18 Michigan and George Washington.

The winner will face either Providence or South Carolina for the championship on Sunday.

The Wolverines (3-0) are coming off Wednesday’s 73-46 win on the road over No. 8 Villanova.

George Washington (0-3) is facing its second straight ranked opponent. The Colonials were beaten 76-57 by No. 4 Virginia last Sunday.

South Carolina and Providence each come into Saturday’s second game with 2-1 records.

The tournament, hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is being played in Mohegan Sun arena. It’s the home of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, which is about 60 miles from the Providence campus.

