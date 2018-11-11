The Latest: Eagles, already thin at CB, lose Darby to injury

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):

10:45 p.m.

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is out for the rest of the game against Dallas because of a knee injury.

The Eagles were forced to go with backup Chandon Sullivan, an undrafted free agent.

Advertisement

Starting cornerback Jalen Mills has a foot injury and was already ruled out. Eagles nickel cornerback Sidney Jones also missed the game with a hamstring injury.

___

10:25 p.m.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious knee injury on Sunday — a blow to a team that has stayed remarkably healthy on the way to a 9-1 start.

Kupp went down in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles’ win over Seattle clutching his left knee, which sidelined him for two games earlier this season when he was hurt on a horse-collar tackle at Denver.

Coach Sean McVay said Kupp would have an MRI on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s good,” McVay said. “It’s his knee. We’ll get the MRI, but it doesn’t look good right now.”

Kupp led the Rams last season with 869 yards receiving as a rookie.

___

8:25 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush performed the coin flip in Philadelphia before the Eagles played the Dallas Cowboys.

Bush, who grew up in Texas, flipped tails — and the Cowboys won the toss.

Bush was at midfield with former first lady Laura Bush and shook hands with several players including Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.

The Bushes were in Philadelphia to receive the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for their commitment to veterans. Former Vice President Joe Biden presented the award to the couple at the Philadelphia history museum on Sunday, which is also Veterans Day.

___

7:30 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams have hung on for a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The game was decided when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson overthrew Tyler Lockett along the sideline on fourth-and-10 from the Rams 35 yard line with 18 seconds remaining.

The Rams improved to 9-1 and bounced back from a 45-35 loss to New Orleans last weekend. Seattle has lost two straight and dropped to 4-5.

Los Angeles now prepares for a much anticipated prime-time showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mexico City on Nov. 19. Seattle faces a short week in preparing to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

___

7:10 p.m.

Newly acquired Rams defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has bounced back from a pair of penalties to force a turnover in helping Los Angeles build a 36-24 lead over NFC West rival Seattle.

Fowler forced a fumble while sacking Russell Wilson and then recovered it at Seattle’s 9. Brandin Cooks scored on the next play. The Rams have sacked Wilson four times, led by Aaron Donald’s 2 1/2.

The Rams acquired Fowler at the NFL trading deadline on Oct. 30 from Jacksonville for two draft picks, including a 2019 third-round selection.

___

6:50 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers are pulling away from the Miami Dolphins.

Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have accounted for two touchdowns each. Green Bay broke it open in the third quarter. After Jones scored on a 10-yard run, Green Bay’s Bashaud Breeland picked off Brock Osweiler deep in Miami territory.

Three plays later Aaron Rodgers hit Adams for a 25-yard touchdown pass for a 28-12 lead with 7:24 left. That was the score going into the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins have settled for kicker Jason Sanders hitting four field goals on five drives inside Green Bay’s 30.

___

6:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is closing in on extending his streak to nine games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 95 or higher.

Rivers is already just the third player to do that in eight straight games to start a season. Only Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who did it in 13 straight to open the 2011 season, and Tom Brady, 10 straight in 2007, have longer streaks.

Rivers is currently 17 of 25 for 219 yards passing with two TDs and an interception and a 105.2 passer rating with the Chargers up 20-6 on the Oakland Raiders with four minutes remaining.

___

6:05 p.m.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones has 101 yards and a touchdown on eight carries at halftime with the Packers leading the Miami Dolphins 14-9.

It’s the first time that a Green Bay running back has gone over the 100-yard mark this season. Aaron Rodgers also has a touchdown pass to Davante Adams.

The Dolphins have been moving the ball in spite of missing three starting offensive linemen. But they turned the ball over a bad shotgun snap on their first series, and have been held to three field goals.

___

5:50 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has become the fourth NFL player to score a touchdown in each of his team’s first 10 games of a season.

Gurley scored on a 17-yard run to put the Ram up 17-14 with under three minutes left in the second quarter against Seattle. His 10-game streak matches former Rams player Elroy ‘Crazylegs’ Hirsch, who did it in 1951.

Baltimore’s Lenny Moore, in 1951, and Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson, in 1975, share the record in having scored in each of their teams’ first 14 games of the season.

The touchdown was Gurley’s league-leading 17th of the season. And he’s scored in 13 consecutive regular-season games since being held out of the end zone in a 32-16 win at Arizona last Dec. 3.

___

5:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald set a career-high with his 12th sack of the season and second of the game against Seattle’s Russell Wilson.

Donald entered the day second on the NFL list with 10 sacks this season, 11 1/2 behind Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter.

The fifth-year player passed his previous high of 11 sacks set in both 2015 and last season, and increased his career total to 61.

___

5:15 p.m.

Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore has topped 500 yards rushing for a 14th consecutive season to set an NFL record.

Gore entered the game against Green Bay tied with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who had topped 500 yards in 13 straight seasons. Gore topped the milestone with a 9-yard run with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter.

The 14-year veteran ranks fourth and leads active players with 14,464 yards rushing.

Green Bay leads Miami 14-6 early in the second quarter. For the Packers, running back Aaron Jones has 96 yards on four carries, including a career-long 67-yarder.

___

5 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to move into second place on the career yards-receiving list.

The 15th-year player had six catches for 50 yards to up his total to 15,952 — moving 18 ahead of Owens — in a 26-14 loss at Kansas City.

Jerry Rice holds the record with 22,895 yards.

___

4:50 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence before their game against Seattle for the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week.

The Rams’ training complex in less than five miles from the Borderline Bar and Grill. The team is donating proceeds from its stadium raffle and a jersey auction to a relief effort, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth has pledged his game check.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers have cashed in on a turnover on the Miami Dolphins’ game-opening drive.

Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:07 left in the first quarter to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead. Running back Aaron Jones accounted for 54 total yards on the drive. The Packers capitalized after Dolphins’ quarterback Brock Osweiler mishandled a shotgun snap that was recovered by Reggie Gilbert at the Green Bay 30.

___

4:20 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had very little to show for gaining 501 yards offense in a 16-3 loss to Washington.

The Buccaneers became just the second team since 1940 to top 400 yards and score 3 or fewer points, according to Pro Football Reference. They join the then-St. Louis Rams, who had 424 yards offense in a 24-3 loss to Green Bay in 2011.

Four turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t help. Neither did kicker Chandler Catanzaro missing field-goal attempts from 30 and 48 yards, both wide right.

___

3:50 p.m.

The New England Patriots have pulled quarterback Tom Brady while trailing the Titans 34-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Titans sacked Brady a season-high three times, and former New England cornerback Logan Ryan broke up a Brady pass to Julian Edelman on fourth down with 10:48 left to end a Patriots’ scoring threat.

Edelman went to the locker room after that pass was broken up. He is questionable to return with an injured ankle.

Brian Hoyer replaced Brady after Derrick Henry’s 10-yard run out of the wildcat put the Titans up 34-10 with 7:13 left.

The Patriots also were playing without left tackle Trent Brown, who left in the third quarter with an injured back. Tight end Dwayne Allen is questionable to return with an injured knee.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

3:10 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has plenty to talk about now while enjoying his best game of the season.

Three quarters into Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets, McCoy has already topped 100 yards rushing for the first time since gaining 156 on a snow-covered field in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis on Dec. 10.

He has also scored two touchdowns rushing for the first time since scoring twice in a 30-27 win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 22, 2017.

The touchdowns were the first of the season for McCoy. And the come two days after the 10th-year player broke nearly two weeks of silence by telling reporters he was frustrated with his lack of production.

McCoy entered the game with 267 yards rushing this season, and had 103 midway through the third quarter.

McCoy also surpassed 500 career points, and vaulted into 26th place on the career yards rushing list by moving ahead of Marshawn Lynch (10,379), Eddie George (10,441) and Tiki Barber (10,449).

___

2:50 p.m.

Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb broke a club record and maybe Atlanta’s back with a 92-yard TD run.

The running back took a handoff at Cleveland’s 8, cut right and avoided a few tacklers before streaking to the end zone to give Cleveland a 28-10 lead midway through the third quarter.

Chubb’s 92-yard run is the longest in team history, topping the 90-yard run by Bobby Mitchell in 1959 against Washington.

It was Chubb’s second touchdown of the game. He also caught a 13-yard pass from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter.

___

2:45 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans are following up their big win in Dallas with a strong first half against the Patriots.

Tennessee scored a season-high 28 points to beat the Cowboys on Monday night, and they now lead New England 24-10 at halftime.

The Titans scored a season-high 17 points in the first quarter with touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota on each of their first two possessions. Mariota is 11 of 16 for 152 yards.

The Titans have been getting plenty of pressure on Tom Brady. Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan sacked Brady on the final play of the first half, the Titans’ second sack of the first half.

James Develin has run for a TD, and Stephen Gostkowski connected on one of his two 52-yard field goal attempt for New England.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

2:40 p.m.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is donating a game check to the families of the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Whitworth will give his check from Los Angeles’ game against Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation’s Conejo Valley Victims Fund. The fund was set up to help the families of the 12 people killed by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, the home of the Rams’ training complex.

Whitworth is in the second season of a three-year, $36 million deal with the Rams. He has played a major role in the Rams’ transformation into an elite NFC team under Sean McVay.

Whitworth, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and other players are also auctioning off their game jerseys to benefit the victims’ fund and American Red Cross Southern California Wildfire Relief.

Two wildfires are also burning in the same general area of the western Los Angeles suburbs.

2:30 p.m.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has moved ahead of Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season touchdown list with a sensational first half at Cincinnati.

He’s thrown three TD passes as the Saints have raced ahead 35-7, reaching the end zone on all five possessions. Brees has 509 career TD passes, one more than Favre.

Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.

The Saints have piled up 311 yards, and they have 21 first downs on 40 plays. Brees is 18 of 20 for 214 yards.

___

2:15 p.m.

Baker Mayfield enjoyed a perfect half.

Cleveland’s rookie quarterback completed 12 of 12 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Atlanta. Mayfield connected on a 28-yard TD with Rashard Higgins and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Nick Chubb.

Mayfield finished the half with a 158.3 quarterback rating, the highest possible score. The Browns did have one interception in the half, but it was thrown by running back Dontrell Hilliard, who attempted to hit a well-covered Mayfield on a trick play.

___

2:10 p.m.

Patrick Mahomes has broken the Kansas City Chiefs record for touchdown passes in a season.

The first-year starter threw his 31st of the season — and second of the game to Tyreek Hill — to pass Len Dawson. The Hall of Famer threw 30 in 1964.

The record-setter came on third-and-goal from the Arizona 14. Hill celebrated by leaping into the stands, just as he did on his first TD catch, then playing with the TV cameras.

That last bit earned Hill an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City

___

2 p.m.

Atlanta receiver Julio Jones has reached 10,000 yards receiving faster than any player in NFL history.

Jones reached the plateau in his 104th career game, catching a 30-yard pass in the second quarter from Matt Ryan. Calvin Johnson held the previous mark, getting to 10,000 yards in his 115th game. Torry Holt and Antonio Brown got there in 116 games.

Jones caught a short pass over the middle and broke a couple tackles on his first reception of the game. He came in with 933 yards receiving this season.

Moments later, Jones caught a 1-yard TD pass from Ryan to give the Falcons a 10-7 lead.

___

1:50 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills have scored twice in the first quarter against the New York Jets to match their combined total from their previous four games.

LeSean McCoy opened the scoring with a 28-yard run, 5 more than he totaled in his previous two games. And then tight end Jason Croom recovered teammate Zay Jones’ fumble in the end zone to put the Bills ahead 14-0.

Buffalo’s 14 points are the most they’ve scored in seven games, since a 27-6 victory at Minnesota on Sept. 23. And the Bills are doing this with Matt Barkley making his debut at quarterback less than two weeks after signing with Buffalo.

___

1:40 p.m.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has thrown two touchdown passes against Cincinnati to up his regular-season total to 508 and match Brett Favre for second on the NFL career list.

Brees first TD was a 7-yarder to Michael Thomas midway through the first quarter. Mark Ingram II then turned a screen pass into a 28-yard touchdown

Peyton Manning holds the record with 539.

___

1:25 p.m.

Six teams reached the end zone on the opening possession of their games Sunday to get Week 10 off to a high-scoring start.

Kansas City, which lost the coin toss for the first time all season, went 75 yards in 56 seconds. Three plays were needed, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill for 38 yards, then for a 37-yard touchdown.

Tennessee’s Darius Jennings returned the opening kickoff 58 yards, then the Titans needed seven plays to go 40 yards, capped by Marcus Mariota 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith against New England.

Chicago’s Tarik Cohen had a 3-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive vs. Detroit. But Cody Parkey missed the extra point.

Indianapolis covered 75 yards in seven plays and Andrew Luck found Eric Ebron for a 53-yard scoring pass against Jacksonville.

Buffalo used a mere two plays against the Jets, with newcomer Matt Barkley throwing 47 yards to Robert Foster before LeSean McCoy broke from a lengthy slump for his first touchdown this season, on a 28-yard run.

And Drew Brees threw his 507th career touchdown pass, leaving him one behind Brett Favre for second place on the career list, capping a 15-play, 75-yard drive that consumed 8 minutes, 30 seconds. It ended with Michael Thomas’ diving 7-yard catch.

___

1:15 p.m.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needed only 56 seconds to throw his first touchdown pass against Arizona, moving him into a tie with Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the single-season franchise record.

Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill down the sideline for 38 yards on the game’s first play. Then, after an incompletion, Mahomes found Hill again for a 37-yard touchdown reception.

It was the 30th thrown by Mahomes this season. Dawson threw 30 during the 1964 season.

— Dave Skretta reporting from Kansas City.

___

1:10 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts honored kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s new career scoring leader, with a brief highlight show during pregame introduction before their game against Jacksonville.

Vinatieri received a roaring ovation from the Lucas Oil Stadium crowd when he was announced as the final starter. The 45-year-old waved to the crowd and slapped hands with a group of fans gathered around the American flag on the field.

Vinatieri broke Morten Andersen’s record two weeks ago at Oakland, but the Colts had a bye last week and Sunday marked the first time Indy could celebrate the record-breaking moment on its home turf.

___

1 p.m.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the last of the Titans defense introduced before kickoff for Tennessee’s game against New England.

Casey took the field carrying an American flag, and first shaking hands with a soldier as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service being held on Veteran’s Day. A soldier accompanied each Titans starter onto the field for a few steps.

Country artist Little Big Town performed the national anthem, which featured a flyover by military helicopters.

___

11:30 a.m.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady enter Week 10 of the NFL’s schedule neck and neck in closing in on matching Brett Favre for second place on the career regular-season list.

Brees has 506 touchdowns passing, two behind Favre, as the New Orleans Saints play at Cincinnati. And Brady has 505 with his New England Patriots playing at Tennessee. Both are a little more than 30 behind Peyton Manning’s record of 539.

Brady does have chance to pass Manning on the career touchdowns passing list, including playoffs. Manning has 579, only three more than Brady.

On the other end of the quarterback matchup spectrum Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will feature a battle of the backups rather than far more intriguing AFC East showdown of two rookie first-round picks.

Matt Barkley is starting in place of Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained throwing elbow. For New York, Josh McCown is starting in place Sam Darnold, who is sidelined by a strained right foot. Darnold was drafted third overall, four spots ahead of Allen.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.