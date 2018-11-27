The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 25, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

2. Heads Up!,Warner Bros.

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Ironhide S.A.

5. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

6. NBA 2K19, 2K

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

9. iSchedule, HotSchedules

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitlife-Life Simulator, Candywriter, LLC

2. NBA 2K Mobile Basketball, 2K

3. Google Photos, Google LLC

4. Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc

7. Swing Star, Good Job Games

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. TikTok – Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.

10. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Ironhide S.A.

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Notability, Ginger Labs

8. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

2. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

3. Swing Star, Good Job Games

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. NBA 2K Mobile Basketball, 2K

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Fire Balls 3D,Voodoo

9. Happy Glass,Lion Studios

10. Helix Jump,Voodoo

