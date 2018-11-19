The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (53) 3-0 1564 1 2. Kansas (7) 3-0 1510 2 3. Gonzaga 3-0 1437 3 4. Virginia (2) 3-0 1299 4 5. Tennessee (1) 3-0 1281 5 6. Nevada 3-0 1253 6 7. North Carolina 4-0 1246 7 8. Auburn 3-0 1123 9 9. Michigan 5-0 1021 18 10. Kentucky 3-1 980 10 11. Michigan St. 3-1 937 11 12. Kansas St 4-0 889 12 13. Virginia Tech 4-0 849 16 14. Florida St. 2-0 794 14 15. Mississippi St. 3-0 619 17 16. Clemson 3-0 462 19 17. UCLA 3-0 430 20 18. TCU 3-0 388 21 19. LSU 4-0 358 22 20. Iowa 4-0 354 – 21. Oregon 3-1 325 13 22. Buffalo 3-0 240 25 23. Ohio St. 4-0 222 – 24. Purdue 4-1 199 23 25. Wisconsin 3-0 150 –

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, West Virginia 18, Miami 18, Butler 18, St. John’s 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St 4, Vanderbilt 4, Notre Dame 4, Marshall 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Temple 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Davidson 1, Arkansas 1.

