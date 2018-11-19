The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (53)
|3-0
|1564
|1
|2. Kansas (7)
|3-0
|1510
|2
|3. Gonzaga
|3-0
|1437
|3
|4. Virginia (2)
|3-0
|1299
|4
|5. Tennessee (1)
|3-0
|1281
|5
|6. Nevada
|3-0
|1253
|6
|7. North Carolina
|4-0
|1246
|7
|8. Auburn
|3-0
|1123
|9
|9. Michigan
|5-0
|1021
|18
|10. Kentucky
|3-1
|980
|10
|11. Michigan St.
|3-1
|937
|11
|12. Kansas St.
|4-0
|889
|12
|13. Virginia Tech
|4-0
|849
|16
|14. Florida St.
|2-0
|794
|14
|15. Mississippi St.
|3-0
|619
|17
|16. Clemson
|3-0
|462
|19
|17. UCLA
|3-0
|430
|20
|18. TCU
|3-0
|388
|21
|19. LSU
|4-0
|358
|22
|20. Iowa
|4-0
|354
|—
|21. Oregon
|3-1
|325
|13
|22. Buffalo
|3-0
|240
|25
|23. Ohio St.
|4-0
|222
|—
|24. Purdue
|4-1
|199
|23
|25. Wisconsin
|3-0
|150
|—
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, Butler 18, Miami 18, West Virginia 18, St. John’s 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St. 4, Marshall 4, Notre Dame 4, Vanderbilt 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Temple 2, Arkansas 1, Davidson 1.
