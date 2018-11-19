Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

November 19, 2018 9:20 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (53) 3-0 1564 1
2. Kansas (7) 3-0 1510 2
3. Gonzaga 3-0 1437 3
4. Virginia (2) 3-0 1299 4
5. Tennessee (1) 3-0 1281 5
6. Nevada 3-0 1253 6
7. North Carolina 4-0 1246 7
8. Auburn 3-0 1123 9
9. Michigan 5-0 1021 18
10. Kentucky 3-1 980 10
11. Michigan St. 3-1 937 11
12. Kansas St. 4-0 889 12
13. Virginia Tech 4-0 849 16
14. Florida St. 2-0 794 14
15. Mississippi St. 3-0 619 17
16. Clemson 3-0 462 19
17. UCLA 3-0 430 20
18. TCU 3-0 388 21
19. LSU 4-0 358 22
20. Iowa 4-0 354
21. Oregon 3-1 325 13
22. Buffalo 3-0 240 25
23. Ohio St. 4-0 222
24. Purdue 4-1 199 23
25. Wisconsin 3-0 150

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 98, Indiana 74, Maryland 56, Villanova 53, Furman 50, Syracuse 29, Washington 29, Texas 23, Butler 18, Miami 18, West Virginia 18, St. John’s 13, Iowa St. 11, Texas Tech 8, Florida 7, Marquette 7, Saint Louis 6, Arizona St. 4, Marshall 4, Notre Dame 4, Vanderbilt 4, UConn 3, Loyola of Chicago 2, Loyola Marymount 2, Temple 2, Arkansas 1, Davidson 1.

