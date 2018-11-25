The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (61)
|12-0
|1525
|1
|2. Clemson
|12-0
|1458
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|12-0
|1409
|3
|4. Georgia
|11-1
|1336
|5
|5. Oklahoma
|11-1
|1266
|6
|6. Ohio St.
|11-1
|1229
|10
|7. UCF
|11-0
|1146
|8
|8. Michigan
|10-2
|1058
|4
|9. Texas
|9-3
|959
|11
|10. Washington
|9-3
|897
|16
|11. Florida
|9-3
|876
|13
|12. Washington St.
|10-2
|818
|7
|12. LSU
|9-3
|818
|8
|14. Penn St.
|9-3
|751
|15
|15. West Virginia
|8-3
|672
|12
|16. Kentucky
|9-3
|602
|17
|17. Utah
|9-3
|536
|18
|18. Syracuse
|9-3
|475
|19
|19. Boise St.
|10-2
|409
|21
|20. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|324
|22
|21. Northwestern
|8-4
|322
|20
|22. Texas A&M
|8-4
|283
|–
|23. Army
|9-2
|169
|23
|24. Iowa St.
|7-4
|116
|25
|25. Fresno St.
|10-2
|102
|–
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.
