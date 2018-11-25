The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1525 1 2. Clemson 12-0 1458 2 3. Notre Dame 12-0 1409 3 4. Georgia 11-1 1336 5 5. Oklahoma 11-1 1266 6 6. Ohio St. 11-1 1229 10 7. UCF 11-0 1146 8 8. Michigan 10-2 1058 4 9. Texas 9-3 959 11 10. Washington 9-3 897 16 11. Florida 9-3 876 13 12. Washington St. 10-2 818 7 12. LSU 9-3 818 8 14. Penn St. 9-3 751 15 15. West Virginia 8-3 672 12 16. Kentucky 9-3 602 17 17. Utah 9-3 536 18 18. Syracuse 9-3 475 19 19. Boise St. 10-2 409 21 20. Mississippi St. 8-4 324 22 21. Northwestern 8-4 322 20 22. Texas A&M 8-4 283 – 23. Army 9-2 169 23 24. Iowa St. 7-4 116 25 25. Fresno St. 10-2 102 –

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.

