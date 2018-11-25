Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

November 25, 2018 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (61) 12-0 1525 1
2. Clemson 12-0 1458 2
3. Notre Dame 12-0 1409 3
4. Georgia 11-1 1336 5
5. Oklahoma 11-1 1266 6
6. Ohio St. 11-1 1229 10
7. UCF 11-0 1146 8
8. Michigan 10-2 1058 4
9. Texas 9-3 959 11
10. Washington 9-3 897 16
11. Florida 9-3 876 13
12. Washington St. 10-2 818 7
12. LSU 9-3 818 8
14. Penn St. 9-3 751 15
15. West Virginia 8-3 672 12
16. Kentucky 9-3 602 17
17. Utah 9-3 536 18
18. Syracuse 9-3 475 19
19. Boise St. 10-2 409 21
20. Mississippi St. 8-4 324 22
21. Northwestern 8-4 322 20
22. Texas A&M 8-4 283
23. Army 9-2 169 23
24. Iowa St. 7-4 116 25
25. Fresno St. 10-2 102

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending