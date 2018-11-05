The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 9-0 1500 1 2. Clemson 9-0 1435 2 3. Notre Dame 9-0 1381 3 4. Michigan 8-1 1304 5 5. Georgia 8-1 1263 6 6. Oklahoma 8-1 1181 7 7. West Virginia 7-1 1065 12 8. Ohio St. 8-1 1025 8 9. LSU 7-2 1020 4 10. Washington St. 8-1 1010 10 11. UCF 8-0 1001 9 12. Kentucky 7-2 780 11 13. Syracuse 7-2 624 22 14. Utah St. 8-1 586 18 15. Texas 6-3 559 15 16. Fresno St. 8-1 506 20 17. Boston College 7-2 490 24 18. Mississippi St. 6-3 486 21 19. Florida 6-3 400 13 20. Washington 7-3 342 – 21. Penn St. 6-3 278 14 22. NC State 6-2 264 – 23. Iowa St. 5-3 230 – 24. Michigan St. 6-3 215 – 25. Cincinnati 8-1 141 –

Others receiving votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.

