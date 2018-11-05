The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|9-0
|1500
|1
|2. Clemson
|9-0
|1435
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|9-0
|1381
|3
|4. Michigan
|8-1
|1304
|5
|5. Georgia
|8-1
|1263
|6
|6. Oklahoma
|8-1
|1181
|7
|7. West Virginia
|7-1
|1065
|12
|8. Ohio St.
|8-1
|1025
|8
|9. LSU
|7-2
|1020
|4
|10. Washington St.
|8-1
|1010
|10
|11. UCF
|8-0
|1001
|9
|12. Kentucky
|7-2
|780
|11
|13. Syracuse
|7-2
|624
|22
|14. Utah St.
|8-1
|586
|18
|15. Texas
|6-3
|559
|15
|16. Fresno St.
|8-1
|506
|20
|17. Boston College
|7-2
|490
|24
|18. Mississippi St.
|6-3
|486
|21
|19. Florida
|6-3
|400
|13
|20. Washington
|7-3
|342
|–
|21. Penn St.
|6-3
|278
|14
|22. NC State
|6-2
|264
|–
|23. Iowa St.
|5-3
|230
|–
|24. Michigan St.
|6-3
|215
|–
|25. Cincinnati
|8-1
|141
|–
Others receiving votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.
