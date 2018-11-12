The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (48) 2-0 1606 4 2. Kansas (14) 1-0 1571 1 3. Gonzaga 2-0 1478 3 4. Virginia (2) 2-0 1326 5 5. Tennessee (1) 2-0 1306 6 6. Nevada 2-0 1277 7 7. North Carolina 2-0 1260 8 8. Villanova 2-0 1139 9 9. Auburn 2-0 1132 11 10. Kentucky 1-1 1054 2 11. Michigan St. 1-1 919 10 12. Kansas St. 1-0 892 12 13. Oregon 2-0 739 14 14. Florida St. 2-0 731 17 15. Syracuse 2-0 673 16 16. Virginia Tech 1-0 664 15 17. Mississippi St. 2-0 549 18 18. Michigan 2-0 486 19 19. Clemson 2-0 350 22 20. UCLA 2-0 340 21 21. TCU 2-0 323 20 22. LSU 2-0 248 23 23. Purdue 2-0 218 24 24. Marquette 2-0 155 — 25. Buffalo 2-0 154 —

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa St. 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St. 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, St. John’s 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Furman 1, Penn 1, S. Illinois 1.

