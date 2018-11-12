Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

November 12, 2018 7:17 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (48) 2-0 1606 4
2. Kansas (14) 1-0 1571 1
3. Gonzaga 2-0 1478 3
4. Virginia (2) 2-0 1326 5
5. Tennessee (1) 2-0 1306 6
6. Nevada 2-0 1277 7
7. North Carolina 2-0 1260 8
8. Villanova 2-0 1139 9
9. Auburn 2-0 1132 11
10. Kentucky 1-1 1054 2
11. Michigan St. 1-1 919 10
12. Kansas St. 1-0 892 12
13. Oregon 2-0 739 14
14. Florida St. 2-0 731 17
15. Syracuse 2-0 673 16
16. Virginia Tech 1-0 664 15
17. Mississippi St. 2-0 549 18
18. Michigan 2-0 486 19
19. Clemson 2-0 350 22
20. UCLA 2-0 340 21
21. TCU 2-0 323 20
22. LSU 2-0 248 23
23. Purdue 2-0 218 24
24. Marquette 2-0 155
25. Buffalo 2-0 154

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa St. 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St. 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, St. John’s 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Furman 1, Penn 1, S. Illinois 1.

