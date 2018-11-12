The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (48)
|2-0
|1606
|4
|2. Kansas (14)
|1-0
|1571
|1
|3. Gonzaga
|2-0
|1478
|3
|4. Virginia (2)
|2-0
|1326
|5
|5. Tennessee (1)
|2-0
|1306
|6
|6. Nevada
|2-0
|1277
|7
|7. North Carolina
|2-0
|1260
|8
|8. Villanova
|2-0
|1139
|9
|9. Auburn
|2-0
|1132
|11
|10. Kentucky
|1-1
|1054
|2
|11. Michigan St.
|1-1
|919
|10
|12. Kansas St.
|1-0
|892
|12
|13. Oregon
|2-0
|739
|14
|14. Florida St.
|2-0
|731
|17
|15. Syracuse
|2-0
|673
|16
|16. Virginia Tech
|1-0
|664
|15
|17. Mississippi St.
|2-0
|549
|18
|18. Michigan
|2-0
|486
|19
|19. Clemson
|2-0
|350
|22
|20. UCLA
|2-0
|340
|21
|21. TCU
|2-0
|323
|20
|22. LSU
|2-0
|248
|23
|23. Purdue
|2-0
|218
|24
|24. Marquette
|2-0
|155
|—
|25. Buffalo
|2-0
|154
|—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Florida 9, Iowa St. 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St. 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, Marshall 2, St. John’s 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Furman 1, Penn 1, S. Illinois 1.
