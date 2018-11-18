The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (61) 11-0 1525 1 2. Clemson 11-0 1455 2 3. Notre Dame 11-0 1412 3 4. Michigan 10-1 1327 4 5. Georgia 10-1 1288 5 6. Oklahoma 10-1 1182 6 7. Washington St. 10-1 1149 8 8. LSU 9-2 1064 10 8. UCF 10-0 1064 11 10. Ohio St. 10-1 1019 9 11. Texas 8-3 856 13 12. West Virginia 8-2 822 7 13. Florida 8-3 707 15 14. Utah St. 10-1 667 14 15. Penn St. 8-3 659 16 16. Washington 8-3 631 17 17. Kentucky 8-3 508 20 18. Utah 8-3 491 21 19. Syracuse 8-3 427 12 20. Northwestern 7-4 307 24 21. Boise St. 9-2 287 23 22. Mississippi St. 7-4 260 25 23. Army 9-2 176 – 24. Pittsburgh 7-4 129 – 25. Iowa St. 6-4 123 18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.