The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (61)
|11-0
|1525
|1
|2. Clemson
|11-0
|1455
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|11-0
|1412
|3
|4. Michigan
|10-1
|1327
|4
|5. Georgia
|10-1
|1288
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|10-1
|1182
|6
|7. Washington St.
|10-1
|1149
|8
|8. LSU
|9-2
|1064
|10
|8. UCF
|10-0
|1064
|11
|10. Ohio St.
|10-1
|1019
|9
|11. Texas
|8-3
|856
|13
|12. West Virginia
|8-2
|822
|7
|13. Florida
|8-3
|707
|15
|14. Utah St.
|10-1
|667
|14
|15. Penn St.
|8-3
|659
|16
|16. Washington
|8-3
|631
|17
|17. Kentucky
|8-3
|508
|20
|18. Utah
|8-3
|491
|21
|19. Syracuse
|8-3
|427
|12
|20. Northwestern
|7-4
|307
|24
|21. Boise St.
|9-2
|287
|23
|22. Mississippi St.
|7-4
|260
|25
|23. Army
|9-2
|176
|–
|24. Pittsburgh
|7-4
|129
|–
|25. Iowa St.
|6-4
|123
|18
Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.
