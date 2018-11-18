Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

November 18, 2018 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (61) 11-0 1525 1
2. Clemson 11-0 1455 2
3. Notre Dame 11-0 1412 3
4. Michigan 10-1 1327 4
5. Georgia 10-1 1288 5
6. Oklahoma 10-1 1182 6
7. Washington St. 10-1 1149 8
8. LSU 9-2 1064 10
8. UCF 10-0 1064 11
10. Ohio St. 10-1 1019 9
11. Texas 8-3 856 13
12. West Virginia 8-2 822 7
13. Florida 8-3 707 15
14. Utah St. 10-1 667 14
15. Penn St. 8-3 659 16
16. Washington 8-3 631 17
17. Kentucky 8-3 508 20
18. Utah 8-3 491 21
19. Syracuse 8-3 427 12
20. Northwestern 7-4 307 24
21. Boise St. 9-2 287 23
22. Mississippi St. 7-4 260 25
23. Army 9-2 176
24. Pittsburgh 7-4 129
25. Iowa St. 6-4 123 18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team