The Women’s Top Twenty Five

November 19, 2018 9:21 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (31) 3-0 775 1
2. UConn 2-0 736 2
3. Oregon 4-0 705 3
4. Baylor 4-0 677 4
5. Louisville 2-0 656 5
6. Mississippi St. 4-0 604 6
7. Maryland 4-0 563 9
8. Stanford 3-0 562 7
9. Oregon St. 3-0 537 8
10. Texas 3-0 490 11
11. Tennessee 3-0 469 12
12. Iowa 4-0 435 13
13. South Carolina 2-0 365 10
14. Syracuse 2-0 357 18
15. NC State 4-0 355 17
16. DePaul 2-0 279 15
17. South Florida 4-0 243 21
18. California 4-0 219 23
19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 22
20. Texas A&M 2-0 143 20
21. Missouri 2-0 135 16
22. Marquette 2-0 120 19
23. Minnesota 3-0 116 25
24. Miami 2-0 95 24
25. West Virginia 3-0 70

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 46, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise St. 6, Michigan 5, Virginia Tech 5, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, Southern Cal 2, Duke 1, Georgia Tech 1, South Dakota St. 1.

