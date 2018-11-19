The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Notre Dame (31)
|3-0
|775
|1
| 2. UConn
|2-0
|736
|2
| 3. Oregon
|4-0
|705
|3
| 4. Baylor
|4-0
|677
|4
| 5. Louisville
|2-0
|656
|5
| 6. Mississippi St.
|4-0
|604
|6
| 7. Maryland
|4-0
|563
|9
| 8. Stanford
|3-0
|562
|7
| 9. Oregon St.
|3-0
|537
|8
|10. Texas
|3-0
|490
|11
|11. Tennessee
|3-0
|469
|12
|12. Iowa
|4-0
|435
|13
|13. South Carolina
|2-0
|365
|10
|14. Syracuse
|2-0
|357
|18
|15. NC State
|4-0
|355
|17
|16. DePaul
|2-0
|279
|15
|17. South Florida
|4-0
|243
|21
|18. California
|4-0
|219
|23
|19. Arizona St.
|2-0
|165
|22
|20. Texas A&M
|2-0
|143
|20
|21. Missouri
|2-0
|135
|16
|22. Marquette
|2-0
|120
|19
|23. Minnesota
|3-0
|116
|25
|24. Miami
|2-0
|95
|24
|25. West Virginia
|3-0
|70
|—
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 64, Georgia 48, Northwestern 46, Drake 12, UCLA 8, Boise St. 6, Michigan 5, Virginia Tech 5, TCU 3, Green Bay 2, Southern Cal 2, Duke 1, Georgia Tech 1, South Dakota St. 1.
