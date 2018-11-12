The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Notre Dame (30)
|1-0
|774
|1
| 2. UConn
|1-0
|736
|2
| 3. Oregon (1)
|2-0
|704
|3
| 4. Baylor
|3-0
|679
|4
| 5. Louisville
|2-0
|664
|5
| 6. Mississippi St.
|2-0
|593
|6
| 7. Stanford
|2-0
|560
|7
| 8. Oregon St.
|1-0
|535
|8
| 9. Maryland
|2-0
|508
|9
|10. South Carolina
|1-0
|492
|10
|11. Texas
|1-0
|457
|11
|12. Tennessee
|1-0
|428
|11
|13. Iowa
|2-0
|391
|13
|14. Georgia
|2-0
|368
|14
|15. DePaul
|1-0
|319
|15
|16. Missouri
|1-0
|290
|16
|17. NC State
|2-0
|273
|17
|18. Syracuse
|1-1
|259
|18
|19. Marquette
|3-0
|228
|19
|20. Texas A&M
|2-0
|182
|20
|21. South Florida
|2-0
|160
|22
|22. Arizona St.
|1-1
|120
|23
|23. California
|2-0
|108
|24
|24. Miami
|3-0
|107
|25
|25. Minnesota
|1-0
|41
|—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, Boise St. 4, TCU 4, Drake 3, Michigan 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.