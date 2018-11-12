The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Notre Dame (30) 1-0 774 1 2. UConn 1-0 736 2 3. Oregon (1) 2-0 704 3 4. Baylor 3-0 679 4 5. Louisville 2-0 664 5 6. Mississippi St. 2-0 593 6 7. Stanford 2-0 560 7 8. Oregon St. 1-0 535 8 9. Maryland 2-0 508 9 10. South Carolina 1-0 492 10 11. Texas 1-0 457 11 12. Tennessee 1-0 428 11 13. Iowa 2-0 391 13 14. Georgia 2-0 368 14 15. DePaul 1-0 319 15 16. Missouri 1-0 290 16 17. NC State 2-0 273 17 18. Syracuse 1-1 259 18 19. Marquette 3-0 228 19 20. Texas A&M 2-0 182 20 21. South Florida 2-0 160 22 22. Arizona St. 1-1 120 23 23. California 2-0 108 24 24. Miami 3-0 107 25 25. Minnesota 1-0 41 —

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, Boise St. 4, TCU 4, Drake 3, Michigan 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.