Thigh bruise sidelines Spartans guard McQuaid vs. Louisville

November 27, 2018 7:53 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Michigan State senior starting guard Matt McQuaid sustained a right thigh bruise and did not travel with the No. 9 Spartans for Tuesday night’s game at Louisville.

A basketball program spokesman said McQuaid is being evaluated daily for the injury. McQuaid had started six games for Michigan State and is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with a career-best 7.3 points and three assists per game. He has scored in double figures three times, but had just three points in Friday’s 78-68 win over Texas at the Las Vegas Invitational.

Kyle Ahrens, a 6-foot-5 junior, made his first start of the season in McQuaid’s place for the ACC/Big 10 Challenge contest against the Cardinals.

