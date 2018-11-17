Through Friday, November 16, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|19
|7
|22
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|19
|12
|14
|26
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|18
|10
|16
|26
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|19
|9
|17
|26
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|20
|6
|20
|26
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|19
|17
|8
|25
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|20
|9
|16
|25
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|18
|3
|21
|24
|John Tavares, TOR
|20
|12
|11
|23
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|19
|12
|11
|23
|Max Domi, MON
|19
|10
|13
|23
|Ryan O’Reilly, STL
|17
|10
|13
|23
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|17
|7
|16
|23
|6 tied with 22 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.