Through Friday, November 9, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|16
|5
|19
|24
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|16
|10
|13
|23
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|16
|11
|11
|22
|Thomas Chabot, OTT
|16
|5
|17
|22
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|15
|12
|9
|21
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|15
|8
|13
|21
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|15
|3
|18
|21
|Ryan O’Reilly, STL
|14
|8
|12
|20
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|16
|7
|13
|20
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|14
|7
|13
|20
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|15
|6
|14
|20
|Brent Burns, SJ
|17
|3
|17
|20
|8 tied with 19 pts.
