Through Friday, November 9, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 16 5 19 24 Connor McDavid, EDM 16 10 13 23 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 16 11 11 22 Thomas Chabot, OTT 16 5 17 22 Patrick Kane, CHI 15 12 9 21 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 15 8 13 21 Blake Wheeler, WPG 15 3 18 21 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 14 8 12 20 Morgan Rielly, TOR 16 7 13 20 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 14 7 13 20 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 15 6 14 20 Brent Burns, SJ 17 3 17 20 8 tied with 19 pts.

