Through Friday, November 9, 2018

November 10, 2018 1:10 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 16 5 19 24
Connor McDavid, EDM 16 10 13 23
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 16 11 11 22
Thomas Chabot, OTT 16 5 17 22
Patrick Kane, CHI 15 12 9 21
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 15 8 13 21
Blake Wheeler, WPG 15 3 18 21
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 14 8 12 20
Morgan Rielly, TOR 16 7 13 20
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 14 7 13 20
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 15 6 14 20
Brent Burns, SJ 17 3 17 20
8 tied with 19 pts.

