Through Monday, November 26, 2018

November 26, 2018 10:44 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 23 10 28 38
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 15 20 35
Connor McDavid, EDM 23 13 20 33
Mitchell Marner, TOR 25 6 27 33
Nikita Kucherov, TB 24 9 23 32
Brayden Point, TB 24 17 14 31
Matt Duchene, OTT 24 10 20 30
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 22 9 21 30
David Pastrnak, BOS 24 19 9 28
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 24 18 10 28
John Tavares, TOR 25 15 13 28
Claude Giroux, PHI 23 8 20 28
Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 24 6 22 28
Jack Eichel, BUF 24 5 23 28
7 tied with 27 pts.

