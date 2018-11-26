Through Monday, November 26, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 23 10 28 38 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 15 20 35 Connor McDavid, EDM 23 13 20 33 Mitchell Marner, TOR 25 6 27 33 Nikita Kucherov, TB 24 9 23 32 Brayden Point, TB 24 17 14 31 Matt Duchene, OTT 24 10 20 30 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 22 9 21 30 David Pastrnak, BOS 24 19 9 28 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 24 18 10 28 John Tavares, TOR 25 15 13 28 Claude Giroux, PHI 23 8 20 28 Nicklas Backstrom, WAS 24 6 22 28 Jack Eichel, BUF 24 5 23 28 7 tied with 27 pts.

