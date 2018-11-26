Through Monday, November 26, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|23
|10
|28
|38
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|23
|15
|20
|35
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|23
|13
|20
|33
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|25
|6
|27
|33
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|24
|9
|23
|32
|Brayden Point, TB
|24
|17
|14
|31
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|24
|10
|20
|30
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|22
|9
|21
|30
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|24
|19
|9
|28
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|24
|18
|10
|28
|John Tavares, TOR
|25
|15
|13
|28
|Claude Giroux, PHI
|23
|8
|20
|28
|Nicklas Backstrom, WAS
|24
|6
|22
|28
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|24
|5
|23
|28
|7 tied with 27 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.