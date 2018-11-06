Through Monday, November 5, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 14 5 19 24 Connor McDavid, EDM 14 10 12 22 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 14 11 10 21 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 14 7 13 20 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 13 7 13 20 Patrick Kane, CHI 14 11 8 19 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 15 6 13 19 Gabriel Landeskog, COL 14 11 7 18 Sean Monahan, CGY 15 8 10 18 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 15 6 12 18 Morgan Rielly, TOR 14 6 12 18 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 13 6 12 18 Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 4 14 18 8 tied with 17 pts.

