Through Monday, November 5, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|14
|5
|19
|24
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|14
|10
|12
|22
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|14
|11
|10
|21
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|14
|7
|13
|20
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|13
|7
|13
|20
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|14
|11
|8
|19
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|15
|6
|13
|19
|Gabriel Landeskog, COL
|14
|11
|7
|18
|Sean Monahan, CGY
|15
|8
|10
|18
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|15
|6
|12
|18
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|14
|6
|12
|18
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|13
|6
|12
|18
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|14
|4
|14
|18
|8 tied with 17 pts.
