Through Monday, November 5, 2018

November 6, 2018 12:40 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 14 5 19 24
Connor McDavid, EDM 14 10 12 22
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 14 11 10 21
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 14 7 13 20
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 13 7 13 20
Patrick Kane, CHI 14 11 8 19
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 15 6 13 19
Gabriel Landeskog, COL 14 11 7 18
Sean Monahan, CGY 15 8 10 18
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 15 6 12 18
Morgan Rielly, TOR 14 6 12 18
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 13 6 12 18
Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 4 14 18
8 tied with 17 pts.

