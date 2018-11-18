Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, November 17, 2018

November 18, 2018 2:15 am
 
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 19 7 22 29
Connor McDavid, EDM 19 11 16 27
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 19 12 14 26
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 19 9 17 26
Mitchell Marner, TOR 20 6 20 26
David Pastrnak, BOS 20 17 8 25
Morgan Rielly, TOR 20 9 16 25
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 18 7 18 25
Brayden Point, TB 20 14 10 24
Max Domi, MON 20 10 14 24
Matt Duchene, OTT 20 8 16 24
Claude Giroux, PHI 20 7 17 24
Blake Wheeler, WPG 18 3 21 24
8 tied with 23 pts.

