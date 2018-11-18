Through Saturday, November 17, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|19
|7
|22
|29
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|19
|11
|16
|27
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|19
|12
|14
|26
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|19
|9
|17
|26
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|20
|6
|20
|26
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|20
|17
|8
|25
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|20
|9
|16
|25
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|18
|7
|18
|25
|Brayden Point, TB
|20
|14
|10
|24
|Max Domi, MON
|20
|10
|14
|24
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|20
|8
|16
|24
|Claude Giroux, PHI
|20
|7
|17
|24
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|18
|3
|21
|24
|8 tied with 23 pts.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.