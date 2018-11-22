Listen Live Sports

Through Wednesday, November 21, 2018

GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 21 8 26 34
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 21 14 17 31
Connor McDavid, EDM 21 13 18 31
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 20 8 20 28
Mitchell Marner, TOR 22 6 22 28
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 22 12 15 27
Matt Duchene, OTT 22 10 17 27
Nikita Kucherov, TB 22 9 18 27
Brayden Point, TB 22 14 12 26
John Tavares, TOR 22 14 12 26
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 21 13 13 26
Max Domi, MON 22 11 15 26
Morgan Rielly, TOR 22 9 17 26
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 19 9 17 26
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 22 8 18 26
8 tied with 25 pts.

