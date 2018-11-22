Through Wednesday, November 21, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|21
|8
|26
|34
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|21
|14
|17
|31
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|21
|13
|18
|31
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|20
|8
|20
|28
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|22
|6
|22
|28
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|22
|12
|15
|27
|Matt Duchene, OTT
|22
|10
|17
|27
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|22
|9
|18
|27
|Brayden Point, TB
|22
|14
|12
|26
|John Tavares, TOR
|22
|14
|12
|26
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|21
|13
|13
|26
|Max Domi, MON
|22
|11
|15
|26
|Morgan Rielly, TOR
|22
|9
|17
|26
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|19
|9
|17
|26
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|22
|8
|18
|26
|8 tied with 25 pts.
