Through Wednesday, November 7, 2018

GP G A PTS Mikko Rantanen, COL 15 5 19 24 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 15 11 11 22 Connor McDavid, EDM 15 10 12 22 Patrice Bergeron, BOS 14 7 13 20 Evgeni Malkin, PIT 14 7 13 20 Thomas Chabot, OTT 15 4 16 20 Patrick Kane, CHI 14 11 8 19 Brayden Point, TB 15 9 10 19 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 16 7 12 19 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 13 7 12 19 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 16 6 13 19 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 14 6 13 19 Mitchell Marner, TOR 15 5 14 19 8 tied with 18 pts.

