Through Wednesday, November 7, 2018

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|15
|5
|19
|24
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|15
|11
|11
|22
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|15
|10
|12
|22
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|14
|7
|13
|20
|Evgeni Malkin, PIT
|14
|7
|13
|20
|Thomas Chabot, OTT
|15
|4
|16
|20
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|14
|11
|8
|19
|Brayden Point, TB
|15
|9
|10
|19
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|16
|7
|12
|19
|Ryan O’Reilly, STL
|13
|7
|12
|19
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|16
|6
|13
|19
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|14
|6
|13
|19
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|15
|5
|14
|19
|8 tied with 18 pts.
