Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Wednesday, November 7, 2018

November 8, 2018 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
Mikko Rantanen, COL 15 5 19 24
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 15 11 11 22
Connor McDavid, EDM 15 10 12 22
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 14 7 13 20
Evgeni Malkin, PIT 14 7 13 20
Thomas Chabot, OTT 15 4 16 20
Patrick Kane, CHI 14 11 8 19
Brayden Point, TB 15 9 10 19
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 16 7 12 19
Ryan O’Reilly, STL 13 7 12 19
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 16 6 13 19
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 14 6 13 19
Mitchell Marner, TOR 15 5 14 19
8 tied with 18 pts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran