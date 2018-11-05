Thunder G Westbrook leaves after hurting ankle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Russell Westbrook left Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after coming down hard on the side of his left ankle.

After falling, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. The Thunder led 84-77 with 4:25 left in the third quarter when he was injured.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two games of the regular season after having a procedure on his right knee.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double the past two seasons and was the league MVP in 2016-17. He entered this game averaging 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.