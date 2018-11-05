Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thunder G Westbrook leaves after hurting ankle

November 5, 2018 9:57 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Russell Westbrook left Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after coming down hard on the side of his left ankle.

After falling, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. The Thunder led 84-77 with 4:25 left in the third quarter when he was injured.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two games of the regular season after having a procedure on his right knee.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double the past two seasons and was the league MVP in 2016-17. He entered this game averaging 25.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

