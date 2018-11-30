Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder guard Andre Roberson out at least 6 more weeks

November 30, 2018 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder guard Andre Roberson has had another setback while rehabbing his left knee injury and he will miss at least another six weeks.

The team said Roberson had a basketball workout on Thursday and felt discomfort when he came down from jumping. An MRI showed a small avulsion fracture in his left knee. The Thunder said Friday he will be re-evaluated after the six weeks.

Roberson, an NBA all-defense second-team selection during the 2016-17 season, initially suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the knee in January and missed the second half of last season. He was on track to possibly return in December, but he had a procedure in October after a setback in the recovery from the initial surgery.

In 39 games last season, the 6-foot-7 Roberson averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor