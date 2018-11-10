Thunder-Mavericks, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (96)

George 8-21 1-2 20, Grant 4-6 4-5 13, Adams 8-11 4-8 20, Schroder 8-21 2-3 19, Ferguson 1-7 0-0 2, Nader 1-1 0-0 2, Patterson 2-6 0-0 5, Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 3-12 0-0 7, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Abrines 2-6 0-0 6, Diallo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-97 11-18 96.

DALLAS (111)

Barnes 4-6 2-3 11, Doncic 9-15 3-4 22, Jordan 2-4 2-2 6, Smith Jr. 4-8 0-0 10, Matthews 3-7 0-2 9, Finney-Smith 4-7 1-2 11, Kleber 3-7 0-0 8, Powell 3-5 1-1 7, Harris 3-4 0-0 6, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0, Barea 8-14 2-3 21. Totals 43-77 11-17 111.

Oklahoma City 22 23 25 26— 96 Dallas 23 34 25 29—111

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 9-34 (George 3-9, Abrines 2-4, Grant 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Patterson 1-4, Felton 1-6, Ferguson 0-5), Dallas 14-29 (Matthews 3-4, Barea 3-4, Finney-Smith 2-2, Smith Jr. 2-3, Kleber 2-6, Barnes 1-3, Doncic 1-4, Harris 0-1, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 53 (George, Adams 13), Dallas 38 (Jordan 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (George 6), Dallas 31 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, Dallas 24. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Schroder. A_19,818 (19,200).

