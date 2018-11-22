Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder rookie Diallo avoids serious leg injury after fall

November 22, 2018 1:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo avoided a serious leg injury after a hard fall in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma City’s 123-95 win at Golden State on Wednesday night.

He was carted off on a stretcher with 7:17 left after crashing to the floor and colliding with Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko. The team said Warriors team physicians ruled out a severe injury based on X-rays from the left knee and below. Diallo was to be re-examined Thursday in Oklahoma.

Diallo’s left leg was stabilized as he was wheeled away to applause from the Oracle Arena crowd.

Diallo was credited for rebounding Jerebko’s missed layup when they went down. Clearly in pain, Diallo moved himself off the court and was under basket for several minutes.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a loss Monday at Sacramento, Diallo became the first Thunder rookie ever to go at least 7 for 7 from the floor. He made both his 3-point tries on the way to 18 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons