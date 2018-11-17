Thunder-Suns, Box

George 9-22 11-11 32, Grant 4-7 5-7 14, Adams 11-15 4-5 26, Schroder 6-15 2-2 15, Diallo 0-1 1-2 1, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 1-5 1-2 4, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Felton 1-5 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-8 3-3 12. Totals 38-85 27-32 110.
Bridges 4-7 3-3 14, Warren 10-19 1-2 23, Ayton 9-18 1-2 19, Canaan 3-6 0-0 8, Booker 6-17 3-4 18, Jackson 2-6 2-4 7, Holmes 1-1 2-4 4, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 37-82 14-21 100.
|Oklahoma City
|30
|17
|32
|31—110
|Phoenix
|25
|17
|23
|35—100
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-24 (George 3-10, Grant 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Burton 0-1, Felton 0-2), Phoenix 12-29 (Bridges 3-5, Booker 3-8, Canaan 2-4, Warren 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Crawford 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Melton 0-1, Bender 0-2). Fouled Out_Bridges. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 52 (George 11), Phoenix 31 (Ayton 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Schroder 7), Phoenix 24 (Booker 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 20, Phoenix 28.
