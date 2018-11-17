Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Suns, Box

November 17, 2018 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (110)

George 9-22 11-11 32, Grant 4-7 5-7 14, Adams 11-15 4-5 26, Schroder 6-15 2-2 15, Diallo 0-1 1-2 1, Noel 2-4 0-0 4, Patterson 1-5 1-2 4, Burton 0-3 0-0 0, Felton 1-5 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-8 3-3 12. Totals 38-85 27-32 110.

PHOENIX (100)

Bridges 4-7 3-3 14, Warren 10-19 1-2 23, Ayton 9-18 1-2 19, Canaan 3-6 0-0 8, Booker 6-17 3-4 18, Jackson 2-6 2-4 7, Holmes 1-1 2-4 4, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Melton 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 37-82 14-21 100.

Oklahoma City 30 17 32 31—110
Phoenix 25 17 23 35—100

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-24 (George 3-10, Grant 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Burton 0-1, Felton 0-2), Phoenix 12-29 (Bridges 3-5, Booker 3-8, Canaan 2-4, Warren 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Crawford 1-3, Ayton 0-1, Melton 0-1, Bender 0-2). Fouled Out_Bridges. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 52 (George 11), Phoenix 31 (Ayton 9). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Schroder 7), Phoenix 24 (Booker 11). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 20, Phoenix 28.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team