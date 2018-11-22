Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Warriors, Box

November 22, 2018 1:01 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (123)

George 10-23 1-3 25, Grant 6-10 1-3 14, Adams 9-14 2-2 20, Westbrook 5-15 0-2 11, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Nader 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Noel 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 12-19 3-3 32, Burton 3-3 0-0 6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-9 0-0 8, Diallo 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 51-106 8-15 123.

GOLDEN STATE (95)

Iguodala 2-4 2-2 6, Durant 11-22 4-4 27, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Cook 3-8 0-0 7, Thompson 10-22 4-7 27, Looney 1-3 2-5 4, Bell 1-2 3-4 5, Jerebko 0-5 0-0 0, Livingston 1-4 0-0 2, Lee 5-11 1-2 13, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-83 16-24 95.

Oklahoma City 23 37 27 36—123
Golden State 18 28 33 16— 95

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 13-35 (Schroder 5-6, George 4-11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-5, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 1-5, Nader 0-1, Patterson 0-2, Diallo 0-2), Golden State 7-29 (Thompson 3-8, Lee 2-5, Cook 1-4, Durant 1-5, Looney 0-1, Bell 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Jerebko 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 61 (Grant, Westbrook, Adams 11), Golden State 42 (Durant 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 29 (Westbrook 13), Golden State 24 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 23, Golden State 18. Technicals_George. A_19,596 (19,596).

