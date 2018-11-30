Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Boston College 81, Sacred Heart 73
LIU Brooklyn 80, Albany (NY) 77
Marist 76, Dartmouth 58
SOUTH
Austin Peay 79, Troy 74, OT
Belmont 99, Samford 93, OT
Campbell 79, Trinity Baptist 29
Hannibal-LaGrange 75, Freed-Hardeman 53
James Madison 81, Coppin St. 71, OT
Lane 79, Central St. (Ohio) 76
NC A&T 72, CCSU 60
Norfolk St. 94, Hampton 89, 2OT
North Florida 81, Florida A&M 62
UAB 67, Alabama A&M 57
UCF 70, Alabama 64
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 90, East-West 67
Grand Valley St. 88, Wis.-Parkside 77
North Central (Minn.) 91, Maranatha Baptist 65
Northwood (Mich.) 76, N. Michigan 64
Wayne (Mich.) 90, Ferris St. 89
SOUTHWEST
SMU 91, McNeese St. 59
Texas Southern 81, Huston-Tillotson 76
FAR WEST
Arizona 100, Georgia Southern 70
Cal Baptist 80, UC Riverside 70
Idaho St. 74, Montana-Western 66
Loyola Marymount 106, Bethesda 50
S. Utah 111, San Diego Christian 64
Santa Clara 81, Jackson St. 70
UC Davis 73, N. Arizona 57
UC Santa Barbara 75, Sacramento St. 58
