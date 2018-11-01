Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s College Basketball Scores

November 1, 2018 11:29 pm
 
SOUTH

Bellarmine 86, Wabash 58

Blue Mountain 101, Freed-Hardeman 85

Cumberlands 82, WVU Tech 68

Milligan 97, Johnson (Tenn.) 93

MIDWEST

Cardinal Stritch 88, Maranatha Baptist 65

Concordia (Mich.) 89, Defiance 62

Missouri Baptist 84, Culver-Stockton 79

Mount Mercy 107, Viterbo 84

Spring Arbor 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72

SOUTHWEST

LSU Alexandria 94, Master’s (Calif.) 87

EXHIBITION

Citadel 141, North Greenville 88

Clemson 89, Barton 80

St. John’s 71, Maryville (Mo.) 57

Tulane 85, Loyola (NO) 74

