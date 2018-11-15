Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Football Scores

November 15, 2018 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SOUTH

Nicholls 44, SE Louisiana 0

MIDWEST

Toledo 56, Kent St. 34

SOUTHWEST

Northwestern St. 35, Stephen F. Austin 23

North Alabama at Incarnate Word, ppd.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized