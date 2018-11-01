Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlee 27, Hanover 7

Blacksburg 35, Christiansburg 0

Broad Run 26, Stone Bridge 20

Advertisement

Brooke Point 32, Riverbend 13

Buffalo Gap 44, Wilson Memorial 6

C.D. Hylton 6, Forest Park 3

Charlottesville 31, Monticello 14

Courtland 42, Spotsylvania 36

Culpeper 34, William Monroe 17

Deep Run 19, Mills Godwin 14

Dinwiddie 35, Colonial Heights 0

E.C. Glass 42, Amherst County 13

East Rockingham 56, Luray 19

Eastern View 55, King George 0

Fredericksburg Christian 70, Randolph-Macon 6

Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Colgan 7

George Marshall 42, Wakefield 10

Glen Allen 27, J.R. Tucker 7

Gretna 35, Dan River 0

Harrisonburg 37, Turner Ashby 0

Henrico 44, Armstrong 0

Hopewell 61, Meadowbrook 7

James Monroe 63, Caroline 35

James River-Buchanan 35, Carroll County 21

James River-Midlothian 21, Midlothian 10

John Champe 42, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Kettle Run 41, James Wood 14

King William 67, King & Queen 0

Lafayette 76, Grafton 7

Lake Taylor 42, Booker T. Washington 0

Liberty-Bealeton 41, Fauquier 24

Lloyd Bird 20, Cosby 14

Madison County 34, George Mason 12

Manchester 71, George Wythe-Richmond 0

Monacan 41, Huguenot 0

Nelson County 43, Rappahannock County 21

Park View-South Hill 41, Windsor 12

Patriot 28, Battlefield 14

Paul VI 21, Bishop O’Connell 3

Petersburg 50, Matoaca 21

Powhatan 42, Orange County 7

R.E. Lee-Staunton 34, Stuarts Draft 14

Riverheads 56, Page County 0

Rustburg 14, Liberty-Bedford 7

Sherando 41, Millbrook 14

Sherando 41, Millbrook 14

St. Annes-Belfield 49, Va. Episcopal 21

Surry County 26, Sussex Central 22

Tuscarora 42, Potomac Falls 7

W.T. Woodson 37, Fairfax 0

Western Albemarle 35, Albemarle 10

William Campbell 52, Chatham 28

Woodbridge 30, Gar-Field 8

Woodgrove 35, Loudoun Valley 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.